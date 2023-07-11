Wellington pub celebrates after landing Pub of the Year title

The Pheasant Inn team celebrate

The Pheasant Inn, also the taphouse for Rowton Brewery, has been commended by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) members across the region for their well-kept ale and friendly team.

They received their certificate from members of the Telford and East Shropshire branch of CAMRA this week.

Since the Rowton Brewery team took over the pub, awards have not stopped pouring in for the Phesant Inn.

It was named Pub of the Year for the Telford and East Shropshire area in 2020, 2022 and now 2023.

All three Rowton-managed pubs – The Pheasant Inn, The Wrekin Inn and The Old Fighting Cocks – feature in the Good Beer Guide.