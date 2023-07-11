Telford International Centre reports record high visitor numbers and revenues

Telford International Centre. Photo: Google

In the period from April 2022 to March 2023, an all-time high 200,000 visitors attended the events and conferencing venue in Telford town centre.

The centre hosted 139 events in total across the period, in its best trading year to date. There were revenue increases of of 28 per cent in space hire, 29 per cent in event production and 7 per cent in food and beverage services.

Alison Griffin, managing director at Telford International Centre, said: “Telford is very much on the UK map as a desirable business tourism destination for discerning event organisers with national scale event portfolios.

"Our central location, combined with blank-canvas spaces, superior quality of our venue and service, and the sociable convention quarter on our doorsteps, gives Telford International Centre a clear advantage.

“Our record financial results are testament to all the hard work from our team, demonstrating how a professional service results in satisfied, returning customers.

"Crucially, our knock-on impact into Telford creates a wealth economy such that our urban town can go on to realise its own green business plans."

Bosses at the centre said that in the last 12 months, the venue has contributed around £110 million to the local economy and is one of the leading venues in the UK, employing 204 people.

High-profile conferences from the likes of Homes England and PGL Travel were welcomed in Telford for the first time last year, while the British Veterinary Nursing Association and Institute of Revenues Rating and Valuation made a return to the centre.

From January to May 2023, the venue also confirmed a 26 per cent increase in venue enquiries when compared to the same period in 2022. This year’s enquiries have also topped the venue’s best previous result in 2019 – up 7 per cent.

The results follow a series of investments by the venue to improve customer experience, including the refurbishment of attendee facilities, organiser planning offices and the Boardroom.