Telford firm makes its mark on international stage

Will McGarry

Spaceoasis, based in Hortonwood, has been asked to design, manufacture and install the interiors for new school buildings in France, Switzerland and Singapore this year.

The innovative furniture company's continued overseas success has enabled the firm to create new career opportunities for skilled local people including Will McGarry, who joined the company in May as a Technical Designer.

The company has delivered projects for Eton College, Dulwich College, Queen Anne’s School, Wimbledon High School, Clongowes Wood College in Ireland, Apex 2100 in France and the exclusive Aiglon College in Switzerland to name just a few.

Spaceoasis delivers research-led design, helping schools to build learning environments that are more effective and deliver a better experience for teachers and learners alike.

Will said: “From the moment I walked into the office it felt good, people are happy to be here, it’s really well organised and the quality of what we produce is amazing.

"It’s really interesting work because every project is different.

"It gives me the opportunity to be creative and I’ve been working on a bespoke version of our CC20 outdoor learning space.