Rachel Laver

The Marches Growth Hub and Marches Local Enterprise Partnership is staging the special event at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings on July 25 to help take some of the mystery out of the procurement process.

It is being aimed at small and medium sized businesses from Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin and features a line-up of buyers and experts from local councils, the NHS and accredited bidding professionals RTFQ.

Marches LEP chief executive Rachel Laver said the event – which starts at 9am – would be hugely informative for any business which wanted to gain contracts with public bodies.

“Sometimes it can feel as if there is a bit of mystery around how the public sector procures services. We want to shine a light on some of the processes involved and help make it straightforward for as many companies as possible to bid for work.

“Our speakers are all experts in their field and can help businesses understand the opportunities in the public sector, where to find them, how to apply and what is required for a winning bid.

“We’ll also have some businesses on hand who have been through the process and can talk about their experience of working with the public sector.

“And, of course, we’ll make sure there is plenty of time for businesses to ask the questions they want answered so that anyone joining us goes away with a much clearer picture of what is involved and can start putting together their own bids.”

Speakers at the event include Nigel Denton, commissioning development & procurement manager at Shropshire Council, Sarah Bass, service delivery manager place based commissioning & procurement, Telford & Wrekin Council and James Richards, deputy director of procurement, Shropshire Healthcare Procurement Service (SHPS).

They will be joined by experts from RTFQ-ATFQ, a Telford-based firm of professionals which specialises in competitive tendering.

The event will include tea, coffee, pastries and networking from 9am before the event itself at 9.30-11.30am.