Traditional Gypsy Vardo Caravans - source Berrys,

Mr J Perks has submitted a planning application for three glamping units, a toilet, shower block, sewage treatment plant, landscaping, and associated works at Beggars Bush near Presteigne.

The applicant has a horse breeding, training, and trotting business

and the site is currently used by to graze horses.

Planning agent Owen Fry of Berry’s explained the proposal.

Mr Fry said: “The wagons are traditional gypsy vardo designs which makes the site more attractive as it is offering a more unique and niche type of accommodation which is currently rare in Wales.”

Mr Fry explained that the caravans are “moveable structures” and that the “Bow Top Vardos” would measure 3.5 metres by two metres and that the single Reading Ledge Vardo measures 2.13 metres by 3.4 metres.

Mr Fry said: “Landscaping around these units is proposed in order to ensure they become fully integrated into the landscape.

“The proposal includes an area of hardstanding adjacent to the existing access for vehicle parking.

“This location has been selected in order to minimise the landscape impact of the proposed.

“A track would lead up to the glamping units and toilet and shower building.”

The amenity building would be single storey with a flat roof to “ensure” that it’s not seen as a “prominent” addition to the site.

Mr Fry believes that a “significant draw” for visitors is the dark sky status of this part of Powys, and that the site is located in “attractive countryside.”

Mr Fry said “The application site is ideally situated in an attractive and popular part of Powys for walking and outdoor pursuit holidays and would also support the local rural economy more widely.

“The applicant hopes to provide electric vehicle charging points in the

parking area in order to promote alternative sustainable transport options

and to help reduce the reliance on traditional fossil fuels.”