Picture: Peter Lowbridge

The Rose & Crown is nestled in Church Street, close to the historic St Laurence's parish church, and has a history going back to 1102.

It is owned by Shropshire brewer Joule's which says a new tenant can take it over for an ingoing cost of £15,000 and an annual rent of £60,000. Would be licensees have been told that there may be other costs to be aware of.

Georgia Charlton-Briggs, brand manager at Joule’s Brewery, said: “The Rose & Crown, Ludlow is a fantastic opportunity for an experienced operator passionate about real ale, proper pub food and live music.

"As one of Ludlow’s oldest hidden gems, with roots dating back as early as 1102 as an ale house, this pub truly is steeped in history."

The brewer added that what really sets them apart is that they are passionate team of beer enthusiasts, dedicated to crafting delicious brews and "creating memorable experiences for pub-goers everywhere".

"We are now looking for someone to take on the Rose and Crown’s next chapter with us. If you’re looking to embark on an exciting venture with a supportive and experienced partner by your side, please do get in touch," she added.

The pub has lots of spacious yet intimate areas, and a fireplace and exposed beams that have been lovingly restored from the 1960s.

Picture: Peter Lowbridge

There is also a blend of ancient wood, including oak flooring, old quarry tiling, and reclaimed parquet.

Joule's says it will give a support package of more than £9,000 to the successful candidate.

A statement on the Find My Pub website says: "The Rose and Crown, Ludlow's oldest pub is nestled in a captivating and historic courtyard, with roots dating back to 1102.

Picture: Peter Lowbridge

"This historic pub boasts a striking 13th-century window and rich heritage waiting to be explored. The Brewery lovingly restored the site back in 2016 and the site has a planned sparkle due."

It comes with private accommodation consisting of two bedrooms, a lounge, an office, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

Picture: Peter Lowbridge

The Rose & Crown also hosts regular live music nights and open mic nights.