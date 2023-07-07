Sponsors gather as tennis preparations are stepped up in Shrewsbury

Sponsors of October’s Budgen Motors ITF World Tennis Tour Shrewsbury event enjoyed meeting for lunch at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

They attended a special lunch at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings to celebrate the fact preparations are well under way for the Budgen Motors W100 tournament which will see the welcome return of world class tennis to Shropshire.

Taking place between October 15-22, the event will, outside of the grass court season, be the biggest women’s tennis tournament played in the UK this year.

A number of players currently playing at Wimbledon competed in last November’s W100 at the Sundorne Road venue, including Czech Republic star Karolina Muchova, runner-up in last month’s French Open women’s singles final at Roland Garros.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “The costs involved with staging such a high-profile tennis tournament as the W100 increase every year, so we are extremely grateful for the continued support we receive from the Shropshire business community.

“It would not be possible to stage a tournament of this stature without their wonderful backing, so we enjoyed inviting them to a sponsors lunch at the Turned Wood Cafe at Shrewsbury’s iconic Flaxmill.

“It was a lovely event, an opportunity to get our event sponsors together not only to thank them for their support, but also to explain all we have planned to make the event bigger and better.

“Among the new developments for 2023 are a hospitality village, which will include the Tie Break Cafe dedicated to spectators.

"There will also be a black tie ball with live music and after-dinner entertainment from Duncan Murray, the 'other Murray brother', as well as an evening with the award-winning Tennis Podcast team.

“There’s lots of exciting planning happening right now as we look forward to staging what will be another fantastic tournament in October.”