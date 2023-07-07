'Rare opportunity' to take on well-established Shropshire garden centre

Homedene

Homedene Farm Nurseries is on the market with leading agents, Roger Parry & Partners, and is situated approximately 13 miles to the north of Shrewsbury with good roadside frontage to Aston Road and close to the A49.

The site extends to around 6.45 acres (2.61 hectares) with a range of 28 polytunnels and further outbuildings along with a large gravel car park.

Accommodation is provided via a substantial four bedroom detached Victorian dwelling as well as a three bedroomed detached dwelling.

Andrew Lowe, Chartered Surveyor with Roger Parry & Partners said, “Opportunities to purchase a well-established nursery and garden centre are very rare.

"I don’t foresee this property being on the market for long. It is a fantastic chance for the right person to fulfil their dream of running a garden centre business which already has an extensive customer base. There is also the potential for expansion and diversification.”