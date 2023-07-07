New leader for Shropshire organisation inspiring next generation in employment

Wrekin's Gill Price with Andriané Usherwood-Brown

Gill Price, Social Value Co-ordinator at The Wrekin Housing Group, has been appointed to the role for The Marches Cornerstone Employer Group.

The Group is made up from some of the leading businesses across the region, including Muller, Aico, Capgemini, Sequani and Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust

In 2002, Wrekin partnered with The Careers & Enterprise Company to become a ‘Cornerstone Employer’ to help young people prepare for the world of work. It enables Wrekin, which provides affordable housing over 27,000 people, to work with other employers to support school and colleges across the regions.

Gill said: “We are excited to be chairing this important group of businesses in the area. As a group we strive for excellence and support the development of young people, which is so important for the future.”

“Becoming a Cornerstone Employer was really important to us. In practice it means we work with schools, colleges and the wider business community to ensure all young people have the opportunities they need to be prepared and inspired for the world of work, as well as being introduced to all the great careers and opportunities at Wrekin Housing Group.

“Through the support of The Marches Careers Hub and other Cornerstone Employers, Wrekin have been able to really take their programme to another level - raising the aspirations of young people, engaging and developing our current and future workforce and giving back to the community and making a difference to people’s lives.”

Wrekin have already undertaken a significant amount of work in local schools’ and colleges – with staff taking part in careers events and also helping young people with mock interviews, school employability days & offering work experience placements. During the 2021/22 – Wrekin was able to reach 1,580 students via its Cornerstone projects.

Wrekin’s School Ambassador programme allows staff to volunteer to help teach young people about the world of work, during their work time. This is in addition to 16 hours dedicated volunteering leave each year for a cause of their choice. Gill uses her 16 hours to volunteer as an Enterprise Advisor for Thomas Telford School, working with the Careers team to help develop the school’s careers strategy and introducing young people to local employers.

Andriané Usherwood-Brown, Strategic Careers Hub Lead at The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership said: “Both Gill and Wrekin have been fantastic to work with and the work they undertake to prepare young people as they approach the world of work in truly inspiring.