Multi-million pound Telford firm expands operation with Newcastle office

Rob Stone of Instaloft

Established in 2014 by CEO, Telford-based Rob Stone, Instaloft has since scaled from a one-man operation into a UK business success story.

It now employs more than 180 people nationwide across 11 depots including Telford, Reading, Newport, Tunbridge Wells, Essex, Peterborough, Yorkshire, Nottingham, North West and Devon.

On track to accelerate turnover to an impressive £30 million within the next three years, Instaloft has now opened a new regional office within Newcastle to firmly establish its presence within the North East, while enabling the ambitious scale up to achieve its growth objectives.

Already employing two surveyors and five loft storage fitters, Newcastle will be the first of many regional offices within the North East, ensuring Instaloft quickly becomes the region’s loft storage solution provider of choice, while dominating the UK market.

This news comes just six months after Rob Stone celebrated a successful and profitable first year of trading for its electrical sister brand, Instaspark.

Rob said: “The Instaloft brand has scaled at an exciting pace since inception, where establishing a clear brand presence within target regions across the UK has been fundamental to our continued growth and success.