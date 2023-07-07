A hart-trick of awards for Shropshire CEO

Thorne Widgery’s CEO Daniel Crowther

For a third year running, the Thorne Widgeryboss has made the shortlist for the Accounting Excellence Awards.

The prestigious national awards recognise the very best firms and leaders in accounting and Daniel Crowther, who was previously crowned a Practice Pioneer by the awards, has been confirmed as a finalist for the Practice Leader category.

Impressed by Daniel’s drive to innovate Thorne Widgery and his commitment to education and supporting local businesses, the judges at the Accounting Excellence Awards included him in the shortlist – selecting him from hundreds of other accounting industry leaders.

"I am proud of making this year’s final of the Accounting Excellence Awards, but the reality is that none of this would be possible without the incredible support of our team,” said Daniel. “We have striven to set ourselves apart in what remains an incredibly traditional profession, by investing in technology and team, while being willing to try innovative approaches to supporting and communicating with businesses.”