Shrewsbury venues sign up for firm's bid to tackle drink spiking

Chris Burt of The Shire Collection and Vince Dovey of 1st & Bowery

Shrewsbury outlets Boujee Lounge and Havana have linked up with 1st & Bowery, who provide drink spike testing strips and supporting technology, to support their customers.

The test strip, developed and validated for the detection of GHB (Gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and Ketamine (Special K) in the UK by University College London and Strathclyde University, is effective across range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Activated in just a few minutes, a drink containing GHB will turn the pink patch blue and any containing Ketamine, the yellow patch orange.

A simple-to-use app, which works by scanning two separate QR codes; one for management and staff, and one for customers; instantly and anonymously records potential incidences.

Ben Anderson, director at The Shire Collection, the parent company which owns Boujee Lounge and Havana, said: “We take health, safety and security very seriously at The Shire Collection.

"As a result, being able to work alongside 1st & Bowery is a fantastic opportunity and of benefit to everyone, especially our customers.”

Vince Dovey, MD at 1st & Bowery said: “Following on from a successful trial and the great feedback we received, it is clear that the project to protect people and establishments from the scourge of drink spiking is a great addition to Shropshire’s night-time economy and in particular Shrewsbury, as the town has once again secured Purple Flag accreditation.