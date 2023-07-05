Rea Valley Tractors agrees move for neighbouring dealer

RVT Shrewsbury

Rea Valley, a leading tractor and agricultural dealer for New Holland, JCB and Kuhn Farm Machinery, has signed terms to acquire Teme Valley Tractors.

Customers will benefit from an enhanced offering in the region with more choice of New Holland and Kuhn equipment available within the larger group.

There will also be an expanded product range from a single provider, offering additional brands such as JCB materials handling equipment, Bailey Trailers and domestic ground care products like Milwaukee and Stihl that are all core franchises held by Rea Valley Tractors.

Both TVT Welshpool and Knighton branches will continue trading from the current locations, and TVT employees from both businesses will transfer to Rea Valley Tractors at the completion of the deal, targeted to be the end of September. Graham Probert and Martyn Hall will continue in key management roles within the business.

Rea Valley Tractors made a number of changes to the business in November last year including being appointed the New Holland Agriculture dealer over a larger trading area with three new branches, and the expansion of its JCB territory into Cheshire.

The three new branches are located in Middlewich (Cheshire), Ormskirk (Lancashire) and Denbigh (North Wales).

Simon Clarke, chairman of Rea Valley Tractors said: “The agricultural machinery industry has been through a period of substantial change; RVT has been at the forefront of that. I am delighted to have reached an amicable agreement with Graham and Martyn to acquire TVT.

"This acquisition will benefit all our stakeholders: customers, staff and suppliers. I look forward to working with Graham, Martyn and the TVT teams over the coming years."

Graham Probert, managing director at TVT Knighton, added: “We’re welcoming the agreement as it brings clear opportunities and benefits for both our customers and our respective teams.

"Both companies have the same shared family values and dedication to understanding and focussing on the customers needs; each with a well-established and knowledgeable team, and we look forward to the next chapter with Rea Valley Tractors."