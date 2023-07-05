Jobs fear as company with Telford bases announces consultation

SW Group Logistics, Telford

SW Group Logistics, which offers end-to-end transportation, confirmed that a staff redundancy consultation is under way after the business lost a major contract.

The company, which has a warehouse at Stafford Park and distribution hub at Halesfield 21, would not confirm the number of jobs at risk.

But director Gary Causer confirmed: "It is with regret we can confirm that following the loss of a customer contract of 25 years, SW Group have had to reassess our staffing levels at affected sites.

"Redundancy consultations are under way and every effort is being made to minimise job losses."

He added: "SW Group, with multiple UK sites, remains in a strong position within its sector."

SW Group, which has a head office in Swindon, is described as one of the largest privately owned logistics firms in the UK and in the top two per cent of all UK operators.

The company's nationwide distribution network provides next day delivery for pallets of all sizes including time critical, damage sensitive and high-value freight.