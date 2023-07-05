'Honour and a privilege' for new MD at Shrewsbury company

Callum Watkins

Callum Watkins has taken on the role at 1st Choice Insurance and will lead the business with his senior management team and its founder, Jason Martin, to shape its next chapter.

“After a decade of being in business, 1st Choice Insurance is thriving with nearly 50 members of staff servicing thousands of commercial clients up and down the UK," Jason said.

"1st Choice Insurance’s growth has quickly become a local success story which has been a great journey to nurture.

"When I look at what the next ten years hold, I feel confident and ready to pass the day-to-day running of the business to a capable pair of hands. I wish Callum well on his new position and I am looking forward to seeing what he and the rest of team can achieve together."

Callum added: “I am excited to be continuing my journey with 1st Choice Insurance.

"It is both an honour and a privilege. I am proud of the progress I’ve made and I’m looking forward to continuing to build on the company’s many successes.