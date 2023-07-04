Telford's Superdry store closes after brand 'ceases relationship with store franchisee'

Stock image

According to bosses at the shopping centre, the closure has occurred as a result of the brand ending its relationship with its store franchisee, AG Super.

A spokesperson from Telford Centre said: "We understand Superdry has taken the decision nationally to cease its relationship with their store franchisee AG Super.

"This has resulted in the closure of the Telford store. We are continuing to work with Superdry with a view to reopening the store as soon as possible."

AG Super is part of Aldrich Group Ltd, an owner-managed group of companies that run designer clothing retail stores including Superdry, Ted Baker and Robert Goddard.