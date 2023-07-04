Telford's Superdry store closes after brand 'ceases relationship with store franchisee'

By Megan JonesTelfordBusinessPublished:

Bosses at Telford Town Centre has said they are continuing to work with Superdry after the store abruptly closed on Monday.

Stock image
Stock image

According to bosses at the shopping centre, the closure has occurred as a result of the brand ending its relationship with its store franchisee, AG Super.

A spokesperson from Telford Centre said: "We understand Superdry has taken the decision nationally to cease its relationship with their store franchisee AG Super.

"This has resulted in the closure of the Telford store. We are continuing to work with Superdry with a view to reopening the store as soon as possible."

AG Super is part of Aldrich Group Ltd, an owner-managed group of companies that run designer clothing retail stores including Superdry, Ted Baker and Robert Goddard.

Superdry and Aldrich Group Ltd have been approached for comment.

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News