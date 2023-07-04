Shropshire boxing academy Brightstar wins support of Reech

The team at Reech with Joe Lockley from Brightstar

The move will provide Reech with access to £10,000 of marketing services to support the organisation with its growth plans and marketing strategy.

Since its foundations in 2016, Brightstar has grown from a sporting training club to an organisation that supports over 600 people across its different programmes, offering mentoring to young people, supporting those suffering with mental health issues and helping the unemployed.

With a mantra of ‘Believe, Belong, Become’, Brightstar has ambitious plans to grow across the West Midlands over the next two years.

Reech will support the Brightstar team with its branding and marketing strategy, aiding with the creation of materials and offering expertise during this period of expansion.

Joe Lockley, Director and founder of Brightstar, said “We were really excited to hear that we had been chosen for Reech and Reward this year.

"We want to change the perception of Brightstar as a Boxing Club and continue to empower people to make positive choices in their lives.

"From the conversations and sessions we’ve already had with the team at Reech, I’m confident that we can enhance our marketing and continue to grow our impact on both a local and national scale.”

Amelia Redge, Head of Growth & Marketing at Reech, added “Everyone at Reech is looking forward to becoming a real extension of the Brightstar team this year and helping to increase awareness of the great work they do.