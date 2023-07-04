Salop Leisure to showcase business at Shrewsbury Flower Show

Salop Innovations project manager Sam Stubbs and Salop Leisure touring and motorhome sales executive Harry Fox preparing for the holiday and leisure homes showcase at Shrewsbury Flower Show.

Award winning caravan and motorhome dealership, Salop Leisure and sister company Love Plants, the specialist plants centre, will be joining forces on an eye-catching stand, near the bandstand in The Quarry, on August 11 and 12.

Having supported the popular show since the company was formed in 1966, Salop Leisure will have a caravan holiday home, touring caravan and shepherd’s hut on its stand. Love Plants will have a plant shop with exclusive offers for people attending the show.

Tom Pountney, head groundsman at Salop Leisure’s Love2Stay touring park and glamping resort, will also be going for gold as he takes on the challenge of creating an fabulous show garden with plants from Love Plants.

His show garden will incorporate a shepherd’s hut from Salop Innovations, a new division of Salop Leisure which aims to service the growing glamping market and help landowners to diversify.

Displaying two shepherd’s hut models at the show, Salop Innovations will highlight their potential as garden rooms, offices, fitness studios, as well as for glamping.

Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, said: “Shrewsbury Flower Show is a great opportunity to market our high-quality products to new and existing customers.

"It’s hugely important that we continue to showcase the latest products from our industry at events like this to introduce people to leisure vehicle ownership.