Oswestry-based Aico helps housing group to improve resident safety

Grand Union Housing Group turned to Aico to install smart home technology

Grand Union Housing Group, Milton Keynes, has introduced smart home technologies across its housing portfolio of 12,500 properties which includes Aico’s HomeLINK Connected Home Solution IoT sensors to monitor real-time indoor environmental conditions.

These include humidity and temperature, which are the main causes of damp and can lead to mould; and fire and carbon monoxide events.

Martyn Cheeseman - Electrical Delivery Manager (Responsive), Grand Union, explains: “Within days of utilising the HomeLINK Environmental Sensors and Gateway, we can already validate the effectiveness of new ventilation systems we are installing to resolve condensation, damp and mould issues.

"Real-time data insights provided via the HomeLINK Portal make it very simple for us to make informed decisions on the future specification of fans that are proven to be effective in the treatment of humid and damp living conditions.”

The properties within Grand Union’s housing portfolio include general needs housing, supported housing accommodation, shared ownership, leasehold and market rental properties.

“It’s great to be working so closely with housing and asset management teams across Grand Union Housing Group,” said Ben Malton, Regional Specification Manager, Aico.

“They recognise that the links between health and housing are long established and well known, and that housing can be a significant determinant to health and resident wellbeing.

"Utilising our HomeLINK sensors, data, alerts and insights, we are already providing value to the numerous teams across the organisation ensuring housing compliance, safer homes, enhanced resident wellbeing and communication.