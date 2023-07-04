Nick Evans named Managing Director of Precision Colour Printing

Nick Evans

He succeeds Mark Brownrigg, who, after working away from home for almost six years, has decided to step down and move closer to home to be with his family.

Mr Evans is a passionate advocate of PCP and brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, having joined the company as Commercial Manager in January 2014, before being appointed Commercial Director in February 2016.

He has over 25 years’ experience in the heatset market.

“I am delighted," he said. "Despite the challenging market conditions, we’ve all faced in recent years, it’s great being able to continue serving our fantastic customer base while retaining the ethics of a family business, which we still are."

PCP remains committed to delivering customers the best quality and service at competitive prices and Mr Evans' extensive industry experience will only strengthen this commitment and focus going forward.