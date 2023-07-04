Lanyon Bowdler announce six promotions

The associates

It is first time so many promotions have been made at once at Lanyon Bowdler.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said the promotions recognised the hard work and commitment of those involved and highlighted the strength in depth of talent at the firm.

Four of the six – Ruth Edwards, Katie Baker, Emma Deering and Jennifer Edwards – work out of Lanyon Bowdler’s Conwy office while Emma Jones is based in Telford and Stephanie Barton works at the firm’s office in Ludlow.

Brian said: “I am delighted to announce the six new appointments, each one has made a significant contribution to the firm and has a commitment to the highest level of customer service expected of Lanyon Bowdler.

“It’s important that these efforts are recognised and rewarded and I wish our new associate lawyers all the best in their new roles.

“The promotions reflect the ongoing success of the firm as we continue to build an increasing client base.

“One of the things I enjoy as managing partner is seeing people develop in their roles, and progress within the firm.

“We are committed to supporting career development and strongly believe that this level of continuity can only benefit the firm and our clients.