Former Shropshire pub up for auction with guide price of £50,000

The White Horse

The White Horse Hotel, at 48 High Street in Wem, has been empty and disused for 15 years and is listed with a guide price of just £50,000+ at Bond Wolfe’s next livestreamed auction on Thursday, July 13.

Ron Darlington, consultant director at Bond Wolfe, said: “The guide price reflects the need for extensive repair and refurbishment work throughout.

“This large and historic three-storey property could be brought back into use as a pub or hotel, but there is also the potential for a number of alternative uses – including residential development – subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.”

The building stands flush to the pavement with its entrance, restaurant and bar on the ground floor, with a rear bar, former snooker or pool room and access to the cellar.

On the first floor is a landing with eight rooms and a box room. The second floor has three rooms off the landing with a shower room and WC.

The building, which comprises 48 High Street, was said to be Wem’s premier coaching inn in the 18th Century.

The 18th Century inn was built of brick with the remains of an earlier timber structure within it, including reused 17th Century “crucks” or curved roof frames some of which can be seen on the second floor landing.

The inn was extensively remodelled in Victorian times and continued in use as a hotel and pub until its closure in 2007.

The former White Horse Hotel is just one of 185 properties appearing in the auction, which starts at 9am.

It will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.