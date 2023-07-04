Aico help raise thousands for charity thanks to Snowdon challenge

The team at Snowdon

Workers at Aico and HomeLINK raised more than £7,000, which is to be doubled to £15,000 by Aico, in support of The Movement Centre,

In total, 55 colleagues set off by bus from Aico’s headquarters in Oswestry last Wednesday.

The team started their trek with mountain leaders from Sky Blue Adventures, at 2am and travelled through the night to reach the summit of Snowdon, just in time for sunrise at 5.25am on Thursday.

The team had to ascend 3,199 feet and travel a total distance of nine miles and colleagues enjoyed a well-deserved breakfast at the Padarn Hotel after completing the descent.

Curtis Langley. Fundraising and Marketing Officer at The Movement Centre, said: “Over the last few years, I have really tried to diversify our fundraised income at The Movement Centre, especially through the addition of new events.

"The Snowdon Sunrise Challenge seemed an obvious event to add to our calendar after speaking with Sky Blue Adventures.

"I was delighted when the team at Aico agreed to take on the mountain at night and raise vital funds for our charity. The support we have and continue to receive from Aico is incredible, and we really appreciate the support their staff offer."

Aico has a long-standing relationship with The Movement Centre, showing continued support through fundraising activities and donations, organised as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Aico in the Community.

“We are absolutely delighted to have completed the challenge,” said Ryan Evans, Sustainability Lead at Aico.