Wynnstay

The agricultural specialist has a centre at Astley Park and has planning permission to extend its warehousing over the next 18 months.

Finance Director Paul Roberts, who was appointed to the board in 1997, said: "An important point over the past year has been our investment in Shrewsbury, at our arable centre at Astley Park.

"We invested significantly towards the end of last year and into the new year in improving efficiency and capacity there. We have doubled our grass seed processing capabilities there and facilitated higher quality end-products.

"We have also invested heavily in cereal processing to take advantage of new opportunities that are going to come down the line in that market.

"We have planning permission for 30,000 sq ft of warehousing at the site and that would require additional personnel and the upping of activity on the site.

"Shrewsbury is important as we are on cusp of the next phase of our overall growth and we have other big projects such as in South Wales, so it's an exciting time."

He added that the company's Renewable Energy Programme – a £5 million investment, including £1 million investment in solar this year, was under way.

"Over the next three years we have see a £5m investment programme in renewable energy," he said. "This is mainly solar power on our production sites, helping us to become self sufficient in electricity production.