Agricultural machinery manufacturer TAFE has chosen Newport for a new base

TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited), a renowned Indian agricultural machinery manufacturer, has based its new Research & Development Centre – TAFE Advanced AG Solutions – at Ni.PARK on the outskirts of Newport.

The move is expected to bring up to 50 jobs over the next three years and Invest Telford, in close cooperation with the Department of Business and Trade (DBT), Harper Adams University and the Agri-EPI Centre, has played a pivotal role in the move.

Now the news has been celebrated in Newport and councillor Peter Scott said: “It will help put Newport on the world map, not just nationally and is massive news.

“The whole idea of Ni.PARK was to have it as a centre of agri-tech and it can only be a good thing to attract companies like this to our town.

“It’s a very good news story, which will bring more jobs. We need to bring employment to the town and we need to make sure those employees come and use our high street and other businesses close by. Once they get settled in they will do that.”

Councillor Thomas Janke praised the work of Harper Adams University, whose relationship with TAFE was a key factor in the move. “I’m absolutely delighted TAFE have decided to pitch up at Ni.Park,” he said. “It’s testament to the pull of Newport and the affiliation to Harper Adams University that they’ve decided to invest cutting edge agri-tech in our community. Food security is one of the globe’s biggest issues being addressed today and TAFE’s work compliments Harper Adams in this endeavour, which is very welcome indeed.”

TAFE’s collaboration with Harper Adams University and the Agri-EPI Centre – located on the Harper Adams University campus – has yielded success already in developing advanced technological, agronomic, and educational solutions for sustainable food production.

Jane Lycett, International Business Development Manager of Agri-Epi Centre, said: “In 2018, TAFE became our first tenants at the Agri-EPI Centre Midlands Agri-tech Innovation Hub and we have been happy to collaborate with them ever since. Following the initial phase of R&D, the team returned to India.

“Then in 2021-2022 – at the point of deciding to create a permanent UK Research and Development facility – they based their team at the Midlands Hub until they grew to a scale which made a move to Ni.PARK the next logical step – which is great to see.”

Mallika Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TAFE, stated: “We have established the centre with exceptional support from Invest Telford, Harper Adams University, and the Agri-EPI Centre.