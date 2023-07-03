Shropshire businesses can learn more about benefits of King's Award

Mandy Thorn

Business owners and managers in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin with innovative, sustainable and dynamic firms are being encouraged to find out more about the inaugural King’s Award for Enterprise 2024.

Hosted by the Shropshire Lieutenancy’s deputy lieutenants, Mandy Thorn MBE and Gill Hamer, the event on July 12 will give help and advice to businesses thinking of entering the ‘Oscars’ of the business world.

Mandy said: “Winning a King’s Award for Enterprise would be a huge boost for any business, and I know we have lots of firms in Shropshire who could receive the accolade.

“As the awards are judged solely on merit, it is open to a wide variety of enterprises with winners varying from large international companies to small businesses with just a handful of employees. These honours are a real chance for all our companies to shout about their success.

“The virtual event will be a chance to find out about the awards, the entry categories and the application process as well as the support available from Gill and I.”

The virtual workshop will take place on Teams from 9am-9.45am and places can be reserved by emailing info@kaeshropshire.co.uk

Previous Shropshire winners include Telford-based Scanning Pens, automotive casting specialist Grainger & Worrall of Bridgnorth and Whitchurch’s Stallion AI.