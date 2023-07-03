'Absolute privilege' for Shrewsbury estate agent after date at Buckingham Palace

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The lead figure at a Shrewsbury Estate Agents said it was 'an absolute privilege' as he enjoyed a visit Buckingham Palace.

Roger Parry and wife Christine at Buckingham Palace
Roger Parry and wife Christine at Buckingham Palace

Roger Parry, of Roger Parry & Partners, visited the palace after receiving an invitation to attend a Royal Garden Party.

He was joined by his wife Christine to attend the event, part of the celebrations for the coronation of King Charles III.

Mr Parry represented Shropshire Rural Support, for which he has been a trustee volunteer for many years.

He said: “It was an absolute privilege to attend Buckingham Palace.

"It was an amazing experience. I feel very lucky to have been able to represent the charity in this manner.

"I think it is fantastic recognition for the amazing work that has been taking place across our region for many years by many unrecognised people.”

Business
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News