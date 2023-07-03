'Absolute privilege' for Shrewsbury estate agent after date at Buckingham Palace

Roger Parry and wife Christine at Buckingham Palace

Roger Parry, of Roger Parry & Partners, visited the palace after receiving an invitation to attend a Royal Garden Party.

He was joined by his wife Christine to attend the event, part of the celebrations for the coronation of King Charles III.

Mr Parry represented Shropshire Rural Support, for which he has been a trustee volunteer for many years.

He said: “It was an absolute privilege to attend Buckingham Palace.

"It was an amazing experience. I feel very lucky to have been able to represent the charity in this manner.