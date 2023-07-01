New team launch expanded UKSE West Midlands arm

Steve Grice and Mike Lowe

Providing strategic loan and equity packages of up to £1 million to generate growth, create local job opportunities and bolster the economy, UKSE’s new local team is ready to support small and medium-sized businesses across Birmingham, the Black Country, Coventry, Staffordshire and Shropshire.

Based at a new office in Staffordshire, UKSE is already engaging with firms wanting to grow, innovate and bring employment opportunities to the West Midlands.

Established in 1975, UKSE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel UK with a mission to enable and encourage businesses and the people behind them to create jobs, grow and prosper, within communities affected by current or historic changes in the steel industry and its jobs.

UKSE supports the local economy by making equity investments, ensuring management stays in control of the business and offers a flexible exit policy. Unsecured loans up to £200,000 are also available, often without the need for personal guarantees.

To date, UKSE has invested more than £110m, supporting 7,650 businesses, stimulating the creation of an estimated 81,000 new jobs.

UKSE’s West Midlands arm will be operated by area manager Steve Grice and regional executive Mike Lowe from offices at Keys Business Park in Hednesford.

Mr Grice began his career at HSBC, where he was responsible for the funding needs of businesses across the region. He has been involved in running his own business and worked in corporate finance advisory.

Mr Lowe has more than 25 years’ experience in financial services, working for leading high street banks. He is a fully qualified mortgage, financial and commercial advisor and will bring that experience to build positive customer relationships.

Mr Grice said: “We are a community driven organisation with a focus upon job creation, growth and innovation so we look forward to helping companies drawing upon our region’s rich industrial heritage to build new futures.

“I am looking forward to this exciting challenge, supporting West Midlands businesses to thrive. UKSE have previously focussed on the Black Country so by expanding our offering into the wider region, we are looking to help as many companies as possible achieve their goals for growth and job creation.”

Mr Lowe added: “I am thrilled to be working with businesses in the region to achieve their ambitions. Working with a partner such as UKSE can be a great way to grow a business whilst utilising external expertise.”

UKSE provides investment in a range of scenarios including business acquisitions, management buyouts, company expansions or the purchase of new equipment.

UKSE managing director Simon Hamilton said: “We are delighted to expand our offering into the West Midlands. Steve and Mike bring a wealth of financial services experience and will be a hugely valuable addition to the business.”

In the West Midlands, Mr Grice and Mr Lowe have already begun building links in the local community with the establishment of ‘Networking on Two Wheels’, a fortnightly 30-mile networking cycle around the Staffordshire countryside with like minded individuals.

UKSE’s West Midlands office celebrated Black Country Day on July 14 by sponsoring the British Cycle Dudley Grand Prix event.