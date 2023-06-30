Paul Mulready

The factory and warehouse area at Stratford 10, for example, is described as the size of a football stadium.

Northwood's Telford base is also home to ten production lines – the company recently invested £3.65 million in a state-of-the-art Gambini Wide machine.

Paul Mulready with the dispensers which are supplied to the likes of Manchester United

And to get an idea of the vast processes at play, some 500,000 toilet rolls are produced each day.

That's before you take into account other products, including kitchen towel and dispensers.

So it's little wonder the company – which has 230 employees at the Telford site – is one of the UK’s top three manufacturers and suppliers of Away-from-Home (AfH) professional paper hygiene and wiping products.

Joe Hindley from Telford inside the factory

And it continues to grow, invest and recruit – providing a massive boost to the local economy and gaining a raft of awards along the way.

Northwood directors Paul, Adam, and Marc Fecher have, for example, regional finalists for the Midlands and South West area in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year UK programme.

And the company, which has a £500m turnover, was shortlisted in the Excellence in Manufacturing and Engineering category in the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards 2023.

Daniel Vaughan, shift manager from Shrewsbury

The journey shows no signs of stopping – its green credentials, for one, continue to shine through, further growth is planned and more jobs are being created in Telford.

Marketing manager Paul Mulready explained: "We are very focused on our green credentials. We are pushing as much as we can and we are committed to a sustainable approach.

"We want to make a positive contribution to the environment by working with like-minded companies, helping to drive sustainability by delivering product innovation, eliminating waste and reducing our carbon footprint."

Paul Mulready

"We are one of a handful of companies in the UK that is fully vertically integrated, selling as well as converting parent reels. I think it's something that does differentiate us from our competitors and it's something we are increasing pushing."

The company follows a concept called 'From waste bin to washroom'.

Northwood has mills in Lancaster, Disley and Chesterfield where recycled waste paper is converted into huge big reels.

They then arrive at the converting site and are used for a variety of different products.

Selina Wierzbcka from Telford and Daniel Vaughan, Shift Manager from Shrewsbury

Northwood is the leading supplier of parent reels into the paper hygiene sector and has grown to become one of today’s leading UK manufacturers in the Away-from-Home tissue market.

The company has a number of market leading brands in the AfH and Consumer sectors, including Raphael, North Shore, Whisper, Hush, Freedom Esfina and Rhino.

Ramunas Gestautas from Wolverhampton inside the factory

Its North Shore tissue dispensers are used in Premier League grounds – Chelsea and Manchester United are clients.

"The whole waste bin to washroom is something we are proud of," Paul adds. "It's all the way through and we are not importing materials from overseas.

"The mileage from collecting the waste all the way to getting into our warehouse can be as little as 118 miles. It's a very small carbon footprint and it's something we are pushing more and more proactively."

And further growth is, of course, a key focus, moving forward.

Pawal Szpoliewicz at work

"We are very dominant in the Away-from-Home sector – hospitality, football clubs, education," Paul adds. "We are looking to drive the consumer side of the business. That's an area where we are looking to grow a market share.

"We are always looking to grow the business and put more capacity down all the time, keeping one step ahead of the game. Investing in people and machinery, as we do, gives us that added capacity with a view that the sales will come through."

Selina Wierzbcka from Telford.

And it is with such growth in mind that it is looking to create further jobs in Telford this year, currently recruiting for an HR Advisor, Shift Manager and Production Operatives.

The company says it is committed to supporting staff, having provided a whole raft of incentives during the cost-of-living crisis including early access pay schemes, vouchers and money, plus a 7.6 per cent annual pay rise across the group.

Cole Parker from Admaston looking after the recycling