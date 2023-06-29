Cattle business is brisk at Shrewsbury Auction Centre event

Halls’ senior auctioneer Jonny Dymond selling Moralee 1 Twinkle Gem with a heifer calf by Moralee 1 RHS Prince for 2,200 guineas.

The event, by auctioneers Halls, took place at Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

The herd, based in Llandysul Ceredigion and owned by Tony Vasami, was included in a sale of 145 pedigree and pure bred Hereford cattle, which included reductions from the Humblebee Grange and Moralee herds and other select breeders.

The sale, which attracted buyers from across Wales and England, featured a quality selection of Hereford cows and calves from as far afield as Ceredigion, Preston and Northumberland.

“It was a great day for the Hereford breed in Shrewsbury once again, with a near 100 per cent clearance achieved and a very quick trade throughout,” said Jonny Dymond, Halls’ senior auctioneer.

“The sale further cemented Shrewsbury as the home of breed.”

The Santa Maria herd dispersal included some of the best bloodlines in the breed, beginning with Rempstone 1 Bertha H311 (P), the 2019 champion at the Royal Highland Show and her bull calf Santa Maria 1 AJ, sired by the 2021 champion of Europe Moralee 1 Rebel Kicks.

Split in the ring, Bertha achieved 3,000 guineas as she returned to her breeders M. Ludgate of Oxfordshire, while AJ sold for 1100gns to Ian Braithwaite of Wolverhampton.

The cattle on offer were full of Dendor breeding, both on the dam and sire sides of the pedigree. It was one of those bred by Aled and Jen Jones, Dendor 1 Greta 29th with bull calf Alcatraz, by Gouldingpoll 1 Stockman, who sold for 3,000gns to Keadyview Livestock Services, Welshpool.

The same buyer secured Claxton 1 Catherine of Aragon, a 2018 born cow with a heifer calf by Stockman at foot, for 2,600gns. Moralee breeding got in on the act when Moralee 1 Kylie KS S10 with a Moeskear Waterloo bull calf at foot, sold for 2400gns to J. Pudge for her Black Hall Herd.

In-calf heifers peaked at 2,200gns for Sky Hugh 1 Dementer, daughter of Alderville 1 Diane. Due in January 2024 to Goulding Poll 1 Duncan, she was the pick of Messrs J. & R. Hall of Warwickshire.

Maiden heifers were again topped by Sky High breeding in the form of Lady Lambo, daughter of Gouldingpoll 1 Duchess 967 which again sold for 1,800gns to Messrs Pudge.

The Moralee reduction saw a great trade for young cows and calves, topping at 2,200gns for Moralee 1 Twinkle Gem, a powerful king-size daughter with RHS Prince daughter at foot, who sold to Hesketh Farm, Yorkshire. Other heifers with calves from this home sold to 2,100gns.

Moralee maiden heifers were topped by 14-month-old Moralee 1 Willow Gem, first daughter of Twinkle Gem by Dendor 1 Tecwyn, which sold for 1,650gns to Messrs Pudge.

The Humble Herd reduction, genuine working cattle, rearing calves on grass in the Peak District on a no frills system, was very popular with the buyers.

The cows and calves peaked at 1,700gns for Humblebee Grange 1 Diadem 3rd, bred from the Laxfield Diadem line with a bull calf born in April, 2023 by Fabb 1 Push Over. These outfits consistently sold from 1,450-1,650gns.

The 2020 stock bull Humblee Grange 1 Victory attracted great interest and achieved 2,800gns for use on a local dairy farm.

Other cow and calf outfits peaked at 2,400gns for Graham Shephard’s Moorside 1 New Dawn, a heifer sired by the 13,000gns Coley 1 Pilot with a heifer calf at foot by Hoghton View 1 Jackaroo. Commercial Hereford cross outfits from Mrs M. A. Dequincey saw rapid interest to peak at £1,900 for a 2018 cow and heifer calf at foot.