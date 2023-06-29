Fifty jobs to be created as international manufacturer sets up Newport base

Agricultural machinery manufacturer TAFE has chosen Telford for a new base

And the move has seen Telford and its surrounding areas declared 'a global leader in the new agricultural revolution'.

TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited), a renowned Indian agricultural machinery manufacturer, has based its new Research & Development Centre – TAFE Advanced AG Solutions – at Ni.PARK on the outskirts of Newport.

The firm is ranked as the third-largest tractor manufacturer globally and the second largest in India by volumes and the investment will create up to 50 new jobs over the next three years.

The news was revealed by Invest Telford – the business support team of Telford & Wrekin Council – who said the significant inward investment by TAFE reinforced the region's position as a leading destination for cutting-edge agricultural technologies.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services) said: "We are delighted to welcome TAFE to Telford and Wrekin.

"This inward investment showcases Telford's strength as a hub for cutting-edge agricultural technologies. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with TAFE and Harper Adams University, working together to drive innovation and advancements in the agri-tech industry."

TAFE’s collaboration with Harper Adams University and the Agri-EPI Centre has already yielded success in developing advanced technological, agronomic, and educational solutions for sustainable food production.

Mallika Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TAFE, stated: "We have established the centre... with exceptional support from Invest Telford, Harper Adams University, and the Agri-EPI Centre.

"Our collaboration with Harper Adams University has been key to driving sustainable farming practices, and we look forward to continue working closely with them."