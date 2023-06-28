Shropshire law firm strengthens Oswestry team with double appointment

Angharad Hird and Mai Lewis

Mai Lewis and Angharad Hird have joined Lanyon Bowdler, with the firm hailing the “experience and local knowledge” they are bringing to the team.

Head of Lanyon Bowdler’s private client team, Edward Rees, said Mai and Angharad were already proving to be valuable assets to clients and the firm as a whole.

He said: “Angharad and Mai have added to the team’s capacity to help clients with the preparation of Wills, give advice on inheritance tax, prepare and register Lasting Powers of Attorney, and assist with estate planning and administration.

“Angharad qualified as a solicitor in 2013, and worked in London and Cambridgeshire before moving back to Wales and working in Chester and Wrexham.

“Mai qualified in 2020 and is an affiliate member of the Society of Estate and Trust Practitioners (STEP), meaning she has been recognised for holding the very highest professional standards in her work. Both Angharad and Mai have joined us from a nearby firm, and between them have extensive experience and local knowledge which will be hugely beneficial to our clients. I am delighted to welcome them to Lanyon Bowdler.”

Angharad studied law at Lancaster University, going on to do a Masters in Law at University College London, before completing the Legal Practice Course at the College of Law in London.

She said: “It’s really important to have the right legal documents in place, such as a Will and Lasting Power of Attorney - whether you run a business or not - to ensure your wishes are carried out.

“I am really pleased to have joined the private client team in Oswestry, and am looking forward to continuing to help clients plan for their future.”

Mai comes from a farming background and graduated from the University of Sheffield with a history degree before completing the Graduate Diploma in Law and the Legal Practice Course and Masters at the University of Law, Chester.

She added: “I know from experience that preparing for the future is particularly important for farming families, and I am very happy to help clients avoid stress and heartache further down the line.