Pave Aways reflect on 'incredible' feeling in milestone year

The team at Pave Aways Limited

Pave Aways, which will reach 50 years in business this October, has won a number of accolades at recent awards that celebrated construction excellence in the Midlands, Wales and Shropshire.

It first won SME of the Year at the Constructing Excellence Midlands awards where it was also highly commended in the People Development category.

At the Constructing Excellence Wales awards, it won Building Project of the Year for Hafan Yr Afon, a new visitor and community centre in Newtown in Powys.

Welshpool Church in Wales School, the first Passivhaus school Pave Aways built for Powys County Council, won the Value Award. The school also won Innovation in Delivering a Sustainable Education Facility in The Education Building Wales Awards for the architects, Architype.

Pave Aways then went on to win Community Champion – Business in the Community at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards.

Commercial director Victoria Lawson said the award wins were testament to the high standards that Pave Aways demands across every aspect of its business.

“It is very gratifying when schemes that we have been involved in win awards, especially the best building in Wales," she said. "This recognises that we’ve delivered the level of construction excellence we strive for.

“As a business, winning the SME of the Year, being highly commended for our commitment to our team and winning the award for giving back to the communities where we work, has been very important for us.

“Supporting our people and local communities are two of the pillars on which we’ve built the foundation of Pave Aways so to get this independent validation that we’re achieving this is incredible, especially as we head towards 50 years in business.”

Pave Aways, which has offices in Knockin near Oswestry, Newtown in Powys and Wrexham, began life in 1973 as a groundworks contractor before expanding into a full-service design and construction business.