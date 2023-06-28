Newtown company unveils £50,000 showroom

Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams (left) and MS Russell George (right) with Joe Varley and his assistant Carl Williams in the new LochAnna kitchens showroom at the Varleys of Newtown on Saturday.

Joe Varley, owner of Varleys of Newtown, has invested £50,000 in showrooms to display eight LochAnna kitchens and bespoke bedroom furniture and beds by another manufacturer.

The business, based at Units 11-14, Dyffryn Enterprise Park, Pool Road, Newtown, specialises in home improvements, having grown to become one of the biggest studios in Mid Wales for kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, tiles, flooring, lighting, extractor fans and accessories.

“The open day was a big success with four fitted kitchens to measure up and orders for a range of products across the business,” said Joe. “There was a lot of interest in the new showrooms together with the fitted bathrooms and a large range of tiles that we stock.

“Everyone was impressed by the LochAnna kitchens which I am hopeful will lead to orders in the near future. We are the only company in our area that offers a complete design and fitting service for kitchens, bathrooms, bedroom furniture and flooring, engaging only Trustmark approved fitters.”

Every customer who placed an order for a kitchen at the open day was guaranteed a free dishwasher and Varleys of Newtown is continuing product offers across the business throughout the summer.

Visitors to the open day included Montgomeryshire’s MP Craig Williams and MS Russell George.

“I was grateful to be invited to the open day and to see the huge investment by Varleys,” said Mr George. "I am impressed by Joe’s eye for business and his continuous drive to evolve, even after 21 years in business. I want to see more entrepreneurs based in the constituency and I am pleased to say that Joe is a real example of hard work paying off.”

Mr Williams added: “Varleys is a great asset to Newtown, providing kitchens, bathrooms, bedroom furniture and more. Aside from the products and service, this continued investment into the business, based in our community, means that Joe is serious about Varleys being around for the next 21 years.