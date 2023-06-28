Double delight for Telford garden specialists celebrating more than 40 years in business

Priestgate

Bradstone, a leading provider of high-quality garden products, has crowned Priestgate Garden Specialists Ltd the ‘Full Service Garden Experts of the Year 2023 for Shropshire’ and ‘Most Trusted Lawn Care & Garden Specialists 2023’.

Priestgate Garden Specialists is a family run business, established by Mary and Roger Birtwhistle in 1982.

Serving the Shropshire region for more than 40 years, their son Phil is chiefly responsible for driving the business to become a Limited Company and the varied awards that have come their way, and this recognition is testament to their combined expertise in all aspects of garden design, as well as their commitment to progressive landscaping via sustainable materials and practices.

Phil said: “We never like to stand still. We always seek to stay ahead of the latest trends in garden design and landscaping, as well as embracing new technology and cutting-edge products such as TikTok for marketing and Bradstone’s Old Town ECO concrete for paving.

"We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible experience, and we are confident that we can help our clients create the outdoor space of their dreams.”

Peter Montgomery, National Sales Manager for Bradstone, said: “We are delighted to see Priestgate Garden Specialists recognised in this way in their local area. It is a testament to their exceptional skills and dedication to providing outstanding service in the field of garden design and landscaping.

“By choosing a Bradstone Assured Installer like Priestgate, customers gain peace of mind, knowing that their garden project will be completed to the highest professional standards.