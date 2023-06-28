Court forces hotel company to be wound up after hearing from creditor's petition

Bourne Hotels, which had its registered office at the Mytton & Mermaid Hotel, in Atcham, was the subject of a creditor's petition that was heard by a High Court judge in the business and property courts in London on June 14.

The Mytton & Mermaid has been sold to another company.

Official papers on the Companies House website say: "Upon the petition of Parkhouse Hotel (Shifnal) Limited, creditor of the above named company presented to this court on April 21, 2023, and upon hearing counsel for the petitioner, and upon reading the evidence, and upon the court being satisfied, it is ordered that Bourne Hotels Limited be wound up by this court."

Parkhouse Hotel (Shifnal) Limited is based in Brixham, Devon.

Judge Catherine Burton of the insolvency and companies court also ordered that the costs of the petitioner be paid out of the assets of the company.

The affairs of the company are now being handled by the Official Receiver in Birmingham.

Pub chain Brunning and Price, bought the Mytton & Mermaid Hotel in June 2022. It reopened on June 1 this year following refurbishment and after it secured a new alcohol licence. It is one of the county’s best-known pubs and hotels.

There has been extensive work carried out at the venue since Brunning and Price bought the pub – with a planning application approved for a range of work including a revamp of the pub, electric charging stations for vehicles, as well as a new garden area.

New gold signage bearing the pub’s name has also been added to the front of the historic building.The pub took on the unusual name ‘The Mytton & Mermaid’ in the 1930s, after it was bought by Sir Clough Williams-Ellis – the architect famous for the creation of Portmeirion in North Wales.