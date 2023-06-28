Businesses are key to net zero ambitions in Wales, says minister

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething.

That was the message of Economy Minister Vaughan Gething as he announced Welsh Government sponsorship for a new Excellence in Sustainability category in this year’s Powys Business Awards.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the Excellence in Sustainability Award, which aims to recognise those companies that are leading the way to a low carbon, low waste and sustainable future,” said the minister. “We all have a role to play in the decarbonisation of Wales and achieving net zero, meeting the challenges of climate change and delivering a greener and fairer future.

“Our businesses are central to our Net Zero Wales ambitions, to drive more innovative and greener working practices which can both reduce environmental impact and increase businesses competitiveness.”

Mr Gething said the Welsh Government was pleased to be supporting the Powys Business Awards, which celebrate success and showcase the very best business talent across Powys.

“Our mission across Wales is to create better jobs in stronger businesses and narrow the skills divide for a stronger economic future that is built by all of us, by taking a balanced approach to support sustainable economic development that works with the strengths of the region to protect and promote thriving communities,” he added.

Showcasing the diverse range of successful enterprises in the county, Powys Business Awards are organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG) with support from sponsors.

The awards are open to companies, organisations, social enterprises and charities and also include a new Sole Trader award.

This year’s categories also include Start up Business Award, Micro Business Award (fewer than 10 employees), sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group, and a Growth Award.

Further awards include the Small Business Award (under 30 employees), a Social Enterprise/ Charity Award sponsored by Myrick Training Services, the Small Business Growth Award sponsored by W. R. Partners and Technology and Innovation Award.

There is also a People Development Award sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges.

An overall Powys Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Powys County Council, is also chosen and the judging panel can make a discretionary Judges Special Award to recognise an outstanding achievement by a business or person who is not one of the category winners.

Entries must be received by Sunday, July 30 and the awards presentation ceremony will be held on Friday, October 20 at The Hafren, Newtown.