Telford business woman hailed inspirational at House of Lords event

A Telford businesswoman has been hailed for her inspirational work after collecting an award at the House of Lords.

Hollie Whittles with her award

Hollie Whittles, director of two digital companies – FraggleWorks and Purple Frog Systems – collected an award for Inspirational Business Women in STEM and Construction at the Palace of Westminster.

The event was organised by Roni Savage, founder of Jomas Associates and awards were presented by Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe DBE, Minister of State in cabinet.

The Inspirational Women in STEM and Construction Campaign was set up by Roni with support from Natwest, Amazon and the FSB to identify inspirational female business owners to act as role models to the future generations.

Holliw said: “I have always been a strong advocate to encourage women into digital careers.

"This award means so much to me in recognition of what I do to help promote those pathways.

"I am looking forward to mentoring the next generation into an exciting career into our world of big data and artificial intelligence. It’s a really exciting place to be!”

