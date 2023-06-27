Former Welshpool bank on market for £220,000

A former bank is up for sale with offers in the region of £220,000 expected.

The former Barclays
Towler Shaw Roberts, Shrewsbury is marketing 20 Broad Street, Welshpool, Powys.

The property until recently was occupied by Barclays Bank.

And a spokesperson for Towler Shaw Roberts said: "It provides spacious and versatile accommodation suitable for a range of uses subject to planning.

"The property comprises a substantial four storey period building providing a ground floor retail unit with attractive glazed frontage with separate self-contained offices and storage facilities to the upper floors, having independent ground floor access from Broad Street. It also includes basement and attic storage accommodation.

"The property occupies a prominent location fronting Broad Street in the town centre of Welshpool.

"Broad Street is the main retail street serving the town, with surrounding occupiers including Boots, British Heart Foundation, Costa Coffee and Corals."

For more details, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/136561649#/?channel=COM_BUY

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales.

