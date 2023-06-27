Family business launches new products in Tesco stores nationwide

A Powys soft drinks manufacturer has launched two of its brands in Tesco stores nationwide.

Radnor Hills have launched in Tesco

Family run Radnor Hills, based in Knighton, has revealed Radnor Splash and Radnor Fizz are now available online and in over 450 Tesco stores.

Chris Butler, Marketing Manager for Radnor Hills, said: “We are really excited to have Tesco on board.

"It is part of our journey to bring the best school drinks to homes and lunchboxes across the UK.”

Radnor Fizz is available as a multipack in apple, tropical and forest fruits flavours.

Radnor Splash, a flavoured water, is available in apple and raspberry and orange and passion fruit flavours.

Radnor Hills has been family run for 30 years and produces drinks on site in all four packaging formats – glass, can, PET plastic and Tetra Pak.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

