Family business launches new products in Tesco stores nationwide

Radnor Hills have launched in Tesco

Family run Radnor Hills, based in Knighton, has revealed Radnor Splash and Radnor Fizz are now available online and in over 450 Tesco stores.

Chris Butler, Marketing Manager for Radnor Hills, said: “We are really excited to have Tesco on board.

"It is part of our journey to bring the best school drinks to homes and lunchboxes across the UK.”

Radnor Fizz is available as a multipack in apple, tropical and forest fruits flavours.

Radnor Splash, a flavoured water, is available in apple and raspberry and orange and passion fruit flavours.