Businesses take on Shropshire golf challenge to remember Matthew

The Komplex Care Team

Telford-based Komplex Care hosted the event at Bridgnorth Golf Club to raise money for the charity, Cure INAD UK, and organisers said it was a successful day.

The charity is supported by the parents of Matthew Chapman, who was diagnosed with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD) in October 2018, just before his fifth birthday, and passed away in February last year.

Nurses from Komplex Care supported Matthew and his family in the final months of his life, and managing director of Komplex Group, Arron Zaib, said the company was keen to honour his memory.

“Matthew was an inspirational young boy, as are his parents, and we were delighted they could join us for the golf day,” Arron said. “INAD is a very rare condition and the charity is working really hard to raise awareness of the disease, and I hope we managed to help in a small way with that mission, as well as raising funds for the charity.

“Komplex may well be experts in providing care but I am happy to admit we are not experts at organising charity events, so I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped make the day such a success.

“Special thanks to Sytner BMW in Oldbury for providing an amazing BMW 4 Series as a prize for the hole-in-one competition, and of course to all of the teams who entered and made the event such fun.”

Teams from Action Coach, Partners&, Marsh Commercial, Assured Vehicle Rental, Zodeq, Kev Vaughan’s Carpentry and Tiling, the Greensiders Golf Society, and the Hosshay Jockeys joined the Komplex Care team for the day.

Matthew’s parents, Tori and Colin, gave a speech about their experience and the importance of the Cure INAD UK charity.

Christine Hamshire, of Cure INAD UK, thanked everyone for taking part.

She added: “I would like to thank Tory for suggesting us as the charity of her choice for the golf day and Komplex Care for hosting the event - it really is appreciated.

“We launched the charity in 2021 as a way of helping to fund research to find a cure for this vile condition as quickly as possible.