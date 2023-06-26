Visit Shropshire targets 3,000 firms to help with wide scale economic study

Sarah Creighton, Mark Hooper, Edward Thomas and Lee Lucks of Visit Shropshire

Some 3,000 businesses, ranging from campsites to luxury hotels, are being contacted by Visit Shropshire, the county’s tourism association to get involved in the initiative.

Mark Hooper, who heads up Visit Shropshire, said the organisation was keen to produce a detailed and important picture of the region.

“The report will allow us to track and monitor the number and types of visitors attracted to the county along with associated spend and consumer behaviours," he said.

"It has been recommended by national bodies such as VisitBritain / VisitEngland and destination management partnerships who have benefitted from this intelligence to leverage additional funding for the sector and work strategically to implement projects of benefit.

"This is Shropshire's first economic impact study and will give us vital information, enabling us to make more informed decisions for the management, development and marketing of our visitor economy,.

“The method we are using is capable of delivering robust outputs at a variety of geographical levels and has been adopted for use throughout the United Kingdom and overseas by tourist boards, local authorities, regional development agencies, national park authorities and many other public and private sector organisations,” Mr Hooper added.

Visit Shropshire is working with Global Tourism Solutions on the report, which is being funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

It will cover 2022 and results will be available in the autumn.

Findings will be available to anyone to use and will form the basis of future decisions and strategies.

Mr Hooper added: "We hope that businesses will take part and support us in our efforts to successfully grow the visitor economy for Shropshire."

All businesses which participate in the study will be protected by a non-disclosure agreement, which guarantees all commercially-sensitive data remains completely confidential.

Visit Shropshire will be holding a virtual Q&A with Global Tourism Solutions to allow businesses to find out more and ask questions.

The meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday, July 4, at 10am.