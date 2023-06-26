Offices for rent as Wem business site gets new lease of life after fire

Wem business Park

Halls Commercial is marketing offices on Wem Business Park and say the development of the site is 'great news' for the region.

James Chambers, Director of Superfast Properties, purchased the site a year ago and has focused on the redevelopment and modernisation of the site.

A significant part of the site was damaged by a huge fire in October 2021 prior to his ownership.

“Regenerating a business park is a daunting endeavour.," he said. "The design concept aim of the rebuild scheme was to create a commercially viable, high-quality business park which would bring significant economic benefit and employment opportunities to the town of Wem.”

Work to date includes the re-cladding of buildings, new roofs and guttering, refurbishment of the office block, new roller shutters and pedestrian doors.

After the planning application was granted, the rebuild of the fire-damaged site started at the end of February 2023.

The build is to provide four light industrial units, Use Class B8, of up to 2,000 sq ft in size comprising a steel portal framework with a brick-built interior with welfare and office facilities. Each unit is to have energy efficient LED lighting, electric heating and roller shutters, all powered by solar panels installed as part of the build.

The refurbishment and regeneration of the site allows the introduction of renewable energy sources with the solar fuelled electricity providing an E.V charging site.

Head of Halls Commercial, James Evans, added: “Superfast Properties have invested a great deal into Wem Business Park to provide a modern and attractive environment for a range of businesses.

"The development of this site is great news for Wem and the surrounding area. It is essential that we continue to offer high quality spaces where our businesses can grow. This maintains Shropshire’s contribution to the national economy, the vitality of our towns and cities, and provides local employment opportunities for residents.”