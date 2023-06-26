Love Plants set for date at Shrewsbury Flower Show

Love2Stay’s head groundsman Tom Pountney, left, and Love Plants manager Tim Robinson planning for Shrewsbury Flower Show

Love Plants, which is owned by and based at caravan and motorhome dealership Salop Leisure’s Emstrey headquarters, will be joining forces with its parent company on its stand at the show, near the bandstand, on August 11 and 12.

The specialist plants centre, which celebrated its 10th birthday earlier this year, will have a series of special offers for people attending the show.

Love Plants will also be supplying the plants for Tom Pountney, head groundsman at Salop Leisure’s Love2Stay touring park and glamping resort, to take on the challenge of creating an eye-catching show garden.

The show garden will feature in the Quarry marquee near to the entrance of the event. Going for gold, Tom’s entry will incorporate a glamping shepherd's hut from Salop Innovations, a new division of Salop Leisure.

In addition to being a great garden feature, the shepherd's hut will highlight the possibilities for landowners to diversify into the glamping market.

Love Plants manager Tim Robinson said: “As one of the largest quality plant centres in the area, it is important to be supporting Shrewsbury Flower Show which has run for more than 100 years and is one of the top events of its type in the UK.

“We are really looking forward to returning to the show for the first time since the pandemic and can’t wait to meet new and existing customers."

Tom Pountney, who opens his home garden to the public to support the National Garden Scheme and raise money for other charities, said: “It will be a great challenge to create a show garden featuring a shepherd's hunt from Salop Innovations and plants from Love Plants.