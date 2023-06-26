Aico, Oswestry celebrate after being named Company of the Year

More than 600 people turned out for the showpiece night, hosted by Carl Jones, at Telford International Centre.

Aico were crowned Company of the Year for the third time and also landed the award for innovation.

Finance Director Matthew Small said: "I am speechless, gobsmacked,

"It was amazing to be shortlisted alongside all these incredible businesses and to win for a third time is incredible.

"It's testament to the team we have got back in Oswestry and I am just proud and humbled.

"The team at Aico is everything. We have a fantastic product but a big portion of what we do is also about service, from pre-sales to after-sales.

"We give great service and without our people there is no Aico. I can't speak highly enough of everyone."

And he said the company was determined to keep on progressing.

"The team is so focused and everything is with the customer in mind.

"We are never happy with standing still, we are always looking to innovate, looking at new products and new markets.

"We keep striving forward.