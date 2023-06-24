Aico shine again on night of celebration at Shropshire Chamber Awards

Company of the Year award, Aico, Oswestry. Pictures: Jamie Ricketts

The Oswestry-based company, known for its market-leading range of alarms, was the biggest winner at the 2023 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards, held in front of nearly 600 people at Telford International Centre.

Company of the Year award, Aico, Oswestry. Pictures: Jamie Ricketts

The company not only retained the Company of the Year title it previously won in 2020 and 2022, but made it a double success on the night by picking up the Trailblazer award for innovation.

Best Small Business went to The Shropshire Distillery of Ellesmere, the Global Trade category was won by Jesmonite of Bishop’s Castle, and Alveley-based Staysafe PPE picked up the Eco Award.

Global Business of the Year - Jesmonite Limited, Bishops Castle.

Pave Aways, from Knockin – a former Shropshire Company of the Year – added to its trophy collection by winning the Business In The Community title.

SDE Technology took the Manufacturing and Engineering category, accountancy firm Dyke Yaxley lifted the Wellbeing In The Workplace title, and Charlie The Vet was crowned Best New Business.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group won the Commitment To People prize, and Faye Hudson, from marketing agency Reech, was crowned Young Business Person of the Year.

The John Clayton Award winner, Kelda Wood.

The John Clayton Award, which goes each year to a person who has made an outstanding contribution to the county, was presented this year to Kelda Wood.

She wrote her name into the record books as the first para-athlete to single handedly row across the Atlantic, and runs a Shropshire charity called Climbing Out, using outdoor activities to help rebuild people’s confidence and self esteem.

Kelda was described as ‘an inspiration, and a role model in the art of positivity, determination and resilience’.

Carl Jones.

The event was hosted by Carl Jones and guests were entertained by celebrity singer and comedy impressionist Debra Stephenson, who has worked on Spitting Image, and TV shows with the likes of Rory Bremner and John Culshaw.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive, said: “Our awards night is now in its 23rd year. It is always a fantastic opportunity to showcase our brilliant business community – and this year was no exception.

Debra Stephenson.

“Once again, we were amazed and delighted by the volume and quality of entries, including very strong interest in our new categories.

“It was fantastic to see a lot of new names among our finalists this year, and a good mixture of Chamber members, and non-members too.”

Shropshire Chamber president Piran Littleton described the event as ‘an extraordinary celebration of business success, where we acknowledge and honour outstanding Shropshire-based businesses and the remarkable individuals within them’.

Pave Aways Limited, Knockin.

“It owes its existence to the unwavering commitment and meticulous organisation of our dedicated Chamber team, the relentless efforts of the production team, and, undoubtedly, the invaluable support of our sponsors,” he added.

"We wholeheartedly express our gratitude to each and every one of you for contributing to the resounding success of this event.”

Launched in 2001, the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards are established as one of the largest and longest running business awards events in the UK.

Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

The winners and nominees:

Company of the Year – Aico, Oswestry

Nominated: Dodd Group, Reech, Shropshire Homes

Aico celebrate their win

Best Small Business – The Shropshire Distillery, Ellesmere.

Nominated: Chrisbeon Office Supplies, Exascale, Mutneys Professional Pet Care.

The Shropshire Distillery, Ellesmere.

Best New Business – Charlie The Vet, Shrewsbury

Nominated: 8 Financial Planning, Coton Meadows Pet & Equine Crematorium, Film Shropshire.

Charlie The Vet, Shrewsbury was named best new business

Commitment to People – Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

Nominated: Assured Vehicle Rental, Liquid Fleet, Rotherwood Healthcare.

SDE Technolgy, Shrewsbury.

Excellence in Manufacturing and Engineering – SDE Technology, Shrewsbury

Nominated: CEL Group, Fabdec, Northwood Hygiene Products.

The Trailblazer: Innovation Award - Aico, Oswestry.

Nominated: Exascale, Start Tech, Telford College.

Dyke Yaxley Limited, Shrewsbury.

Global Business of the Year – Jesmonite Limited, Bishop’s Castle

Nominated: Aviramp, Seymour Manufacturing International, Telecom Infrastructure Partners.

Staysafe PPE Limited, Alveley.

The Eco Award – Staysafe PPE Limited, Alveley

Nominated: Shrewsbury Colleges Group, The Little Green Pantry, Tradology UK.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

Wellbeing in the Workplace – Dyke Yaxley Limited, Shrewsbury

Nominated: Housing Plus Group, Iconsys, Pave Aways.

Fay Hudson of Reech, Shrewsbury.

Young Business Person – Faye Hudson of Reech, Shrewsbury.

Nominated: Aleesha Skett – The HR Dept Shropshire, Annabel Hemingbrough – Telford College/Purple Frog Systems, Dylan Purewal – Berrys.

Business in the Community – Pave Aways Limited, Knockin

Nominations: Aico, Azets, Bright Star Boxing.