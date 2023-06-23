Telford firm discusses key issues for innovation

The Protolabs event

The event, by Protolabs, discussed how failing fast, increased agility and upskilling were key areas that manufacturers need to address – or risk getting left behind.

During his keynote, Josh Valman, CEO and founder of RPD International went one step further – suggesting that the term innovation itself could sometimes be unhelpful. He emphasised the importance of getting everyone in the business involved in the ideas process and why he believes the term ‘innovating’ could be replaced by ‘executing on ideas.’

Protolabs application engineers shared their insights and practical advice for accelerating innovation in manufacturing – including the trend towards local manufacturing since the pandemic, the hallmarks of successful projects and the importance of being nimble as pressure to innovate increases.

David Ewing, EMEA Product Manager in CNC Machining at Protolabs, said: “We’re seeing the timeframe for innovation decreasing and the development cycle for products shrinking significantly. This is placing huge pressures on businesses, who need to find faster ways of getting products out the door.

“Businesses need to get more comfortable with taking a degree of risk and going through product iterations earlier in the design process, using prototyping and testing. Not everything is going to work – but a consultative approach between designers and engineers can turn failures into learnings.”

Protolabs engineers offered a live demonstration of an injection-moulded plastic box and used it to highlight how, by prioritising cost, speed or quality, manufacturers can cut costs during projects and find quicker solutions for complex design challenges.

Peter Richards, VP Marketing & Sales EMEA, said: “Every company we speak to understands the importance of innovation and its impact on all aspects of their work. More and more manufacturers are feeling the pressure to make changes, be it through introducing new ways or working or new technologies.

“Our InspirON event proved a fantastic opportunity for the industry to come together and discuss the external and internal drivers they’re seeing for innovation, as well as where things might be heading in the next few years.”