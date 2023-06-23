Shropshire man who spent 48 years with the same pen company signs off after long career

Premium
By Megan JonesBridgnorthBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A traditional Midlands pen company has bid farewell to a loyal worker who has retired from the company after nearly 50 years - and who landed his first job there when the MD gave him a lift.

Michael Homer of Manuscript in Highley is retiring after 48 years
Michael Homer of Manuscript in Highley is retiring after 48 years

Established in Highley, near Bridgnorth, in 1947, Manuscript - then the Highley Pen Company - has been making pen nibs and pen clips in the heart of Shropshire for decades.

Business
News
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News