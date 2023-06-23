Shropshire man who spent 48 years with the same pen company signs off after long career

Established in Highley, near Bridgnorth, in 1947, Manuscript - then the Highley Pen Company - has been making pen nibs and pen clips in the heart of Shropshire for decades.
A traditional Midlands pen company has bid farewell to a loyal worker who has retired from the company after nearly 50 years - and who landed his first job there when the MD gave him a lift.
