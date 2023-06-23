Ludlow accountancy firm makes move to new office

The team at Thorne Widgery

Thorne Widgery has moved into office space at the Business Quarter of Ludlow Eco Park and the move represents an exciting milestone for the company as it continues to expand its presence and serve clients in the Ludlow area.

Formerly located off Corve Street, Thorne Widgery opened in 2018 and has established itself as a reliable partner for businesses and individuals seeking expert financial guidance.

The new office space is designed to foster collaboration and innovation, ensuring that clients receive the best level of service tailored to their specific needs.

The modern facilities and improved accessibility will further streamline operations and support the company's dedication to exceptional customer service.

In addition to the Ludlow relocation, Thorne Widgery recently expanded its reach by opening a new office in Shrewsbury earlier this year.

This strategic move allows the company to extend its comprehensive accounting services to clients throughout Shropshire, aligning with its ambitious growth plans for the county.

CEO Daniel Crowther, the driving force behind both the original Ludlow office and the expansion into Shrewsbury, expressed his delight in witnessing the company's growth and the upcoming relocation.