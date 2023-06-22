Top award for Sol Distribution

The team with Debra Stephenson

The team at Sol Distribution was named ‘Hardware Distributor of the Year’ at the Technology Reseller Awards 2023.

The awards ceremony took place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, gathering prominent figures from the technology industry and some fierce competition.

Graeme Sutton, Managing Director of Sol Distribution, said “We are immensely honoured to receive the award.

"This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the sound partnerships we have forged with our customers and suppliers.

"We strive to provide and deliver the highest quality hardware solutions while delivering exceptional value to our clients.

"This award motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and set new benchmarks within the industry. I would like to give my thanks to the Technology Reseller Awards for a fantastic evening.”